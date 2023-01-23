California Mass Shooting: Who were the victims in the Monterey Park shooting?

Mymy Nhan was identified by her family as one of the people shot and killed at the dance club in Monterey Park.

CALIFORNIA, USA — A gunman killed 11 people at a ballroom dance studio amid Lunar New Year celebrations and then tried — but failed — to target a second dance hall, according to authorities in the Los Angeles area.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said the shooting late Saturday at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park left 11 people dead and wounded another 10 people.

Luna did not have the exact ages of the victims but said they all appeared to be over 50. Seven of the wounded people remained in the hospital.

Who are the victims of the Monterey Park shooting?

While not all 11 victims have been identified, here are the ones who have been so far.

Mymy Nhan, 65

Nhan was identified by her family as one of the people shot and killed at the dance club. Her family released a statement Monday morning.

"It's still sinking in what happened to Mymy. She spent so many years going to the dance studio in Monterey Park on weekends. It's what she loved to do. But unfairly, Saturday was her last dance. We are starting the Lunar New Year broken. We never imagined her life would end so suddenly. Mymy was 65 years old. If you knew her, you knew her warm smile and kindness was contagious. She was a loving aunt, sister, daughter and friend. Mymy was our biggest cheerleader. Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers. We appreciate the support of our neighbors and community. Sincerely, The Nhan and Quan Family."

Lilan Li, 63

Where is Monterey Park?

Monterey Park is a city in the San Gabriel Valley region of Los Angeles County. Monterey Park is located about 10 miles east of Los Angeles. It has a population of about 60,000 people with a large Asian population.