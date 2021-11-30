Daughter of missing Montana woman with Spokane ties asks public for help in search

Peggy (P.J.) Burgess was last seen on Monday in Kalispell, Montana, but later that day, her cellphone pinged near St. Maries, Idaho, her daughter said.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The daughter of a missing 70-year-old Montana woman is asking for the public's help in locating her mother, who was last seen on Monday.

According to information from her daughter Nicolle Hansen, who works for Spokane Neighborhood Action Partners (SNAP), Peggy (P.J.) Burgess was last seen on Nov. 29 in Kalispell, Montana. But later that day, her cellphone pinged near St. Maries, Idaho.

Hansen said nobody has heard or seen her mother since her disappearance on Monday and she is worried about her.

“This just isn’t like my mom,” Hansen said. “I am a total wreck. I’m worried. Something’s wrong.”

Burgess is about 6 feet tall and weighs 145 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

She is driving a 2006 graphite/gray Chevy pickup with no tailgate and Montana license plate No.568617E.

“In my day job, I get to help people,” says Hansen, who works at SNAP. “Now I’m terrified, and I need help.”

Hansen urges those who have seen anyone matching her mother's description to contact law enforcement.