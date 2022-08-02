Mobile home catches fire on East Weile Avenue

SPOKANE, Wash. — A mobile home has caught fire on East Weile Ave. in Spokane.
According to the Spokane Fire Department, the fire started around 8:30 p.m. The Fire District 9 Division chief says the fire could be seen from half a mile away.
As of right now, the fire department says they have gotten the fire under control and are working to put out any other hot spots. No one was injured and the Spokane Fire Department says they are still investigating the cause of the fire.
This is an ongoing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.