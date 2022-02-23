Community members access new mental health services at MLK Community Center

Melanie Flores is the center's new behavioral health coordinator and connects people in the community to healthcare resources and services.

SPOKANE, Wash. — According to Providence, in 2020, the healthcare system designated $50 million dollars over a five-year period to address mental health disparities.

For Spokane County, Providence and the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center came together to create a new behavioral health coordinator position.

Melanie Flores was hired November 2021 and has been connecting community members with mental and behavioral health programs ever since.

"It ties in with my passion to help people and help them when they’re in times of need and as well as those bonds that I create,” MLK Center behavioral health coordinator Melanie Flores said.

Creating bonds and connections is what the executive director of the center said this position is all about.

"The goal is to not just hand you a piece of paper with a list of resources and hope for the best," MLK Center executive director Freda Gandy said. "Melanie actually builds a relationship with families and walks them through the process.”

Anyone can access the center's resources, but, according to Providence, this position was created to address the lack of mental health resources for the Black community.

Gandy said it's a stepping stone for people to begin to break down mental health conversations for Black people.

"We can break down that stigma around accessing mental health services that is pretty high in the Black community," Gandy said. "So, hopefully having someone like Melanie who can take the time to talk you through any trauma or any apprehension to accessing services that she would be the person that could do it and connect you to the right services.”

The position is fully funded through Providence Health. Flores can provide connections to Providence programs or general services that cater to housing or food assistance.

"It doesn’t necessarily mean just mental and behavioral health but also healthcare and just resources to places like the food bank we have here or clothing drives around the community,“ Flores said.

Connecting with Flores is a no-cost service. However, some Providence health programs do cost money. The communications manager at Providence said despite this, no one will be turned away from services due to their financial situation.