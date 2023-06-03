x
Truck crashes into home on Mission Avenue, roads closed at Lacey

Spokane police told KREM 2 no one inside the home was injured but confirmed the driver of the truck is dead.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Mission Avenue is shut down at Lacey Street due to a truck crashing into a home.

Mission Avenue between Stone Street and Nelson Street will be shut down for several hours.

According to SPD, Major Crimes Unit collision investigators are processing the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

   

To report a typo or grammatical error, please email webspokane@krem.com

