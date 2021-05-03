Missing Washtucna teen featured on new Investigation Discovery show

John Riser went missing in 2019 when he was just 16 years old. He was last seen on May 16, 2019 hitchhiking on Highway 395.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A nearly two-year-old missing persons case out of Washtucna, Washington is being featured on an Investigation Discovery show.

John Riser went missing in 2019 when he was just 16 years old. He was last seen on May 16, 2019 hitchhiking on Highway 395. Friends told law enforcement that Riser was on his way to find his birth mother who had recently contacted him but he never made it.

Riser’s case is being featured on a show called ‘In Pursuit: The Missing’ hosted by Callahan Walsh, a child advocate for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and son of John Walsh of Amercia’s Most Wanted.

Walsh’s brother, Adam, was kidnapped and murdered in 1984. Callahan and his family have dedicated their lives to helping find missing children, reducing child sexual exploitation and preventing child victimization, according to a press release from a Discovery+ spokesperson.

‘In Pursuit: The Missing’ premieres on Investigation Discovery on Monday, March 8 at 9 p.m. ET and will stream on Discovery+ starting Sunday, March 7.