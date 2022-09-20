x
Spokane police searching for missing Indigenous man

Eugene 'Layton' Klatush is 5' 10", weighs 190 pounds, has dark brown eyes, dark brown hair and was last seen wearing a dark hoodie, jeans and a black baseball hat.
Credit: Washington State Police Twitter

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Missing Person Alerts has sent out an alert to look for a missing Indigenous man.

41-year-old Eugene "Layton" Klatush is a Native male. He is 5' 10", and 190 pounds. Klatush has dark brown eyes, dark brown hair and was last seen wearing a dark hoodie, jeans, and a black baseball cap. 

Klatush was last seen walking away from 100 West Eighth Avenue on Sept. 19 at around 9 p.m. 

Due to a traumatic injury, he may have difficulty speaking. He has a history of mental health issues. He was last seen walking away from a hospital after refusing treatment for chest pain.

Spokane police is asking residents to report any sightings of Klatush to Spokane Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.

