Spokane police searching for missing Indigenous man

Eugene 'Layton' Klatush is 5' 10", weighs 190 pounds, has dark brown eyes, dark brown hair and was last seen wearing a dark hoodie, jeans and a black baseball hat.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Missing Person Alerts has sent out an alert to look for a missing Indigenous man.

41-year-old Eugene "Layton" Klatush is a Native male. He is 5' 10", and 190 pounds. Klatush has dark brown eyes, dark brown hair and was last seen wearing a dark hoodie, jeans, and a black baseball cap.

Klatush was last seen walking away from 100 West Eighth Avenue on Sept. 19 at around 9 p.m.

Due to a traumatic injury, he may have difficulty speaking. He has a history of mental health issues. He was last seen walking away from a hospital after refusing treatment for chest pain.

Spokane police is asking residents to report any sightings of Klatush to Spokane Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.