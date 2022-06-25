Missing vulnerable adult in Pend Oreille county

PEND OREILLE COUNTY, Wash. — Pend Oreille County sheriff’s office is seeking help in finding 72-year-old Donald A. Waller, of Cusick. Waller was last seen leaving his home around 5:30pm on Thursday, June 23rd.
Waller is believed to have left his residence riding a green 2010 Polaris Sportsman ATV. It's believed Waller was wearing blue jeans, a long sleeve button up plaid shirt, black down vest, light brown leather shoes, and a tan cowboy hat.
Family members say Waller is a vulnerable adult due to medical conditions including dementia. If you have information regarding Waller or his whereabouts, please contact the Pend Oreille County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-669-3407.