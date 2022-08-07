x
Missing vulnerable adult in Spokane County

Daniel P. Nelson is 65 years old and is approximately 5'6" and weighs 165 lbs. He wears a lanyard with his name and address around his neck.
Credit: Spokane Police Department

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a man with dementia. He was last seen on August 6, 2022.  

Daniel P. Nelson's last location was near E. Wellesley Ave. and N. Crestline St. at around 7  p.m.

Daniel is approximately 5’6” and weighs 160 pounds. According to the Spokane Police department, he was wearing dark blue sweatpants, a t-shirt, and a lanyard around his neck with his name and address on it when he was last seen. 

If you have any information about Daniel’s whereabouts, please contact:

Spokane PD: (509) 456-2233

