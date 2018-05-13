A sailor assigned to the Bremerton-based aircraft carrier USS Nimitz who had been missing for five days was found dead a hiking trail near Sequim Saturday.

Nuclear Electrician's Mate Second Class Jeremiah Adams, 24, was reported missing Monday morning after he didn't show up for work. He went on a day hike in the Olympic National Forest almost a week ago, and officials launched an extensive search effort for him through the week.

On Saturday, a group of hikers on the Gray Wolf Trail discovered a body down an embankment in an area of a bridge washout, said Clallam County sheriff's officials. A search and rescue team hiked to the location and concluded it was Adams, based on his description and the clothing he wore.

Officials say foul play is not suspected. The coroner's office will determine the cause and manner of death.

