Spokane police looking for teen missing since Saturday

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are looking for Sophia P. Owens, a 15-year-old who was last seen at her house on Regal Street Saturday morning, according to Spokane Police Ofc. Richie Plunkett.

Sophia is a 15-year-old white female with blond hair on top with red on the sides, and blue eyes. Sophia is between 5 ft 6 inches and 5 ft 8 inches tall. She was last seen wearing a maroon and black hooded sweatshirt, an unknown type of pants and black boots.