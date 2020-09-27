No new leads in disappearance of Spokane teen last seen Saturday, police say

Sophia P. Owens was supposed to go to Manito Park after leaving her house on Saturday. However, her phone pinged in Mead around 11 a.m. before it was turned off.

SPOKANE, Wash. — There are no new leads on Tuesday in the disappearance of a 15-year-old girl who was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 26, according to Spokane police.

Sophia P. Owens was last seen at her house on Regal Street on Saturday morning, according to Spokane Police Ofc. Richie Plunkett.

Owens was supposed to go to Manito Park Saturday morning after leaving her parents' house, but her phone last pinged in Mead before it was turned off around 11 a.m., Plunkett said.

Spokane Police Officer John O'Brien said the department is still "actively investigating" Owens' disappearance as of Tuesday morning.

Sophia is a 15-year-old white female with blonde hair on top with red on the sides, and blue eyes. Sophia is between five-feet-six-inches and five-feet-eight inches tall. She was last seen wearing a maroon and black hooded sweatshirt, an unknown type of pants and black boots.