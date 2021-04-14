Deputies search for missing Spokane Valley teen

The 16-year-old was last seen at around 3:30 p.m. on April 13, 2021.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Police Department is looking to the public for help locating a teenager who may have run away from her residential living facility.

Kazmira Swanson, 16, was last seen at around 3:30 p.m. on April 13 at a residential living facility near Mayhew Road.

Swanson is a white female, approximately 5' 4" tall, 115 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing pink pajama pants and a gray, zip-up sweatshirt.

In a press release from SVPD, they said Swanson is new to the area and has a history of running away. Swanson may be susceptible to the influence of strangers and may be in a dangerous situation. Police said she also suffers from depression and operates mentally at an 8-year-old level.