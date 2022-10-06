Deputies ask for help to find missing teen in Bonner County

The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 15 year old Kaylena Kelley.

BONNER COUNTY, Idaho — The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is asking for help to find a missing teen.

Kaylena Kelley is 15 years old. She is 5’5”, weighs 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

BCSO sent an alert message to people in the area but did not include a photo of the missing teen.

Anyone who sees the teenager or has information about her whereabouts is asked to call Bonner County Dispatch at (208) 265-5525.

This is a developing story. KREM 2 News will update this article with new information as soon as it becomes available.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.