Missing Spokane Valley boys found safe

Two juveniles were found safe after they appeared to have run away Wednesday evening.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Two boys who were reported missing from Spokane Valley were found safe early Thursday morning, according Spokane County Sheriff's Office Cpl. Mark Gregory.

Donivin M. Oliver and Matthew I. Oliver were reported missing Wednesday evening by their parents, who believed they might have run away. The boys' bikes and backpacks were also gone, Gregory said.

Donivin M. Oliver is an 11 year old white male, with blonde hair and hazel/green blue eyes. He stands four feet and six inches tall, and weighs around 80 pounds.

Matthew I. Oliver is a 12 year old white male, with brown hair and brown eyes. He stands four feet and six inches tall, and weighs around 80 pounds.

The bicycles the boys were riding were described as a blue 10-speed mountain bike and a teal and gray beach style bike with fenders. Both kids were believed to have backpacks with them.