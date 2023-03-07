Good Samaritan found teen missing since 2015 sleeping outside southeast Houston church

When Rudy Farias disappeared, he was 17. Family members were warned he may have been abducted and sold for human trafficking.

HOUSTON — A teen who went missing more than eight years ago was found alive in southeast Houston following a welfare check, according to Houston police.

Rudolph "Rudy" Farias IV was reported missing in March 2015 when he was 17. Authorities said Rudy was walking his two dogs on Valley Lake Drive in northeast Houston when he vanished. The two dogs were later found, but Rudy was gone.

"He has such a huge heart. He loves with all his heart," Rudy's mom told KHOU 11 in 2016, a year after his disappearance. "That's why we know he wouldn't just get up and go on his own."

In 2018, police received a call reporting that Rudy was sleeping behind a family member's home, but when police arrived, Rudy wasn't there.

On Thursday, June 29, a person was found sleeping at the intersection of 76th and Avenue K in southeast Houston. A welfare check led to Rudy's discovery.

When Rudy disappeared, family members thought he may have been abducted and sold for human trafficking. They were also concerned because Rudy suffered from anxiety, depression and was an asthmatic who didn't have his inhaler.

Rudy's family released the following statement on Monday:

We want to thank the media and public for all their support. My son Rudy Farias IV was found on Thursday, June 29th, after being missing for 8 years. Currently, we do not have any additional information on Rudy’s case. What we do know is at the time of his recovery, a good Samaritan located him unresponsive and immediately called police and 911. My son Rudy is receiving the care he needs to overcome his trauma, but at this time, he is nonverbal and not able to communicate with us. We are asking for privacy during this difficult time but will share more details as Rudy continues to heal.

Here's the statement released by the Texas Center for the Missing:

We are happy to confirm Rudy Farias IV was located in Houston last week after being missing for 8 years. Currently, there are no details regarding Rudy’s case. However, we do know when a loved one goes missing this is the day all families hope for and dream of – REUNIFICATION. We are thankful that Rudy has been found and receiving the care he needs.

Editor's note: A previous version of this article reported that Rudy was 18 when he went missing but it was updated after we learned new information.