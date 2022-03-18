Pullman Police searching for 39-year-old missing woman from Pullman

Chrystal Webb, 39, was last heard from on March 12. Police believe she may have gotten a ride from someone to Kennewick.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Pullman Police are searching for a 39-year-old woman who was last heard from on Saturday, March 12.

Chrystal Webb was last seen in Pullman last week, according to a Facebook post by the Pullman Police Department (PPD).

While police said they do not have a lot of information about what happened leading up to Webb's disappearance, they told KREM 2 that they believe she got a ride from someone to Kennewick.

Police also said Webb had her dog with her when she was last seen.

Police said they don't have a specific description of what Webb was wearing the last time she was seen, but they shared a picture of her via Facebook.

Webb is 5'3" feet tall, has white skin and light brown short hair. Police believe she may be in the Kennewick area.

Anyone with information about Webb's whereabouts is asked to call PPD at (509) 334-0802, case No. 22P02282.