Ex-boyfriend arrested after Pierce County detectives find body believed to be missing pregnant woman

Kassanndra Cantrell was reported missing in late August. Her ex-boyfriend has been arrested and charged with murder.

TACOMA, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said they have found human remains, believed to be that of missing, pregnant woman Kassanndra Cantrell.

The 33-year-old was reported missing on Aug. 27.

Earlier in September, detectives said the case was being investigated as a homicide.

Cantrell's ex-boyfriend was identified as a suspect and arrested by a SWAT team and charged with murder, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.

Det. Ed Troyer said, "Our detectives worked this day and night, every day, many search warrants, many searches, many locations. A lot of different leads, and we still have a lot of work to do."

Detectives found a set of human remains on Tuesday that were wrapped and disposed of over a steep hillside along Chambers Creek.

The Medical Examiner's Office will need to officially confirm that the remains are that of Cantrell.

Cantrell, from Parkland, was last seen by family members on Tuesday, Aug. 25.

A friend said Cantrell missed a doctor’s appointment for an ultrasound on Aug. 26. Two days later, her car was found abandoned near the Tacoma Dome.

Detectives reviewed surveillance video that showed a person of interest walking from her abandoned car to a nearby parking garage. That person of interest was later identified as Cantrell's ex-boyfriend.

Cantrell's mother, Marie Smith, recalled the last time she spoke with her daughter.

“She said, 'love you.' I said, 'I love you too,' and that was the last time I talked to her,” her mother said.

Friend Alexandra McNary said, "She was smart and funny and caring, and she deserved so much better than to be found wrapped up like garbage. She was the best friend anyone could ask for."

McNary said Cantrell was excited about being pregnant, asking McNary to be the baby’s godmother.

Plans were underway to hold a baby shower on Halloween, one of Cantrell’s favorite holidays.