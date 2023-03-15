Cheney Police looking for woman last seen in March 2022

30-year-old Kaitlyn Dupuy was first reported missing on Jan. 11, 2023. After a police investigation, they learned she was last seen in March 2022 in Oregon.

CHENEY, Wash. — The Cheney Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman with ties to Cheney. Despite being reported missing in January, police later learned she has not been seen since last March.

30-year-old Kaitlyn Dupuy was first reported missing on Jan. 11, 2023 by her family. After a police investigation, officers learned Dupuy was last seen in Lincoln City, Ore., in March 2022. Officers said she was seen getting on a bus heading for Tacoma. It is not known where she is now.

Dupuy has ties to western Washington and Cheney, according to police. She is approximately five feet, six inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. Dupuy has brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark jacket and gold necklace.

Anyone with information about Dupuy's whereabouts is asked to call the CPD at 509-535-9233 reference report number 1-23-000034.

Attached are photos of Dupuy taken in early March 2022.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.