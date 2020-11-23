Newport Police ask for help searching for missing man

Ronald Pool was last seen on Saturday, Nov. 21. His family has not heard from him since.

NEWPORT, Wash. — The Newport Police Department is asking for the public's help finding 51-year-old Ronald Pool who was last seen Saturday, Nov. 21.

Pool was last seen in Newport driving a white 2006 standard cab Chevrolet Silverado with a Tennessee license plate U06-29V.

Pool is described as a white male, 5 feet and 11 inches tall, weighing approximately 275 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.

Pool was reportedly leaving Newport and driving to a family member's house in Spokane, the department said. His family has not heard from him since, according to the Department. Pool's family says he is not familiar with the area.