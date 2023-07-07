Stevens County Sheriff's Office looking for missing Indigenous teen

Fifteen-year-old Renae Lane is listed on the Missing Indigenous Person List from the Washington State Patrol (WSP) as of July 4.

STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. — The Stevens County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing Indigenous teen.

According to authorities, this is not the first time she has gone missing.

Last time Renae was reported missing from Deer Park, but this time, her case is being handled by Stevens County. Last time, it was considered she may travel to Whatcom County or Spokane, but authorities haven't confirmed if that's a possibility this time.

Renae is five feet tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and may go by the name Nae.