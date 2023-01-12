Police searching for missing man last seen in Coeur d'Alene Big Lots

Brandon Helbling is 6'1" and weighs 170 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen on Jan. 3 leaving the Coeur d'Alene Big Lots.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing man last seen in Coeur d'Alene on Jan. 3.

According to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO), 30-year-old Brandon Helbling was last seen on Tuesday, Jan. 3 leaving the Coeur d'Alene Big Lots in his 2002 White Mazda Protegé.

Helbling is 6'1" and weighs 170 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray navy blue plaid flannel shirt, blue jeans and black Vans tennis shoes.

Officials say multiple attempts by the police, family members and friends have been made to locate Helbling but have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information about Helbling's whereabouts is asked to call detective Kerzman at (208) 446-1366 or by email at ckerzman@kcgov.us, reference case number 23-00749.

