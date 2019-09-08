ATHOL, Idaho — Kootenai County Sheriff’s deputies said a man who went missing during an ATV ride in Athol was found pinned against a tree and his vehicle on Sunday evening.

The sheriff's office received a call about an ATV accident in the area of Pope Road on Kita Road.

First responders found 66-year-old Howard Coates pinned against a tree and his ATV on Sunday. They believe he was in that position since he was reported missing on Thursday night.

The sheriff's office said he had crashed his ATV off the road, ending up in an area that was not visible from the road or from the air. Coates was trapped at the scene of the crash for days before rescuers spotted him.

Coates was airlifted to Kootenai Health, where is receiving treatment for his injuries but is expected to survive.

Coates left his home on N. Ponderosa Street in the area of Pope Road and Corbin Hall Road at about 7 p.m. on Thursday in his 2004 Camo Bombarier Outlander ATV and did not return.

Deputies said Coats was wearing pajama bottoms and no shirt when he set off on his ride, and did not have his medication with him.

The sheriff's office launched a search for Coates using a helicopter to fly over roads into the national forest they believed he might have taken. Kootenai County Volunteer Search and Rescue the Civil Air Patrol assisted in looking for the man, but searches came up empty.

On Sunday, officials announced they had found Coates, hurt but alive.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office and a helicopter from Spokane County searched the area, including roads going into the national forest, on Thursday night.

"We would like to thank all the agencies and the public for their help during this incident," the sheriff's office said.

RELATED: 3 missing California children found living in tool shed near Boise

RELATED: 'It was just a miracle': Stevens Co. woman found after community goes on 5 day search