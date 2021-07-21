Missing army officer at Coldwater hiking trail in Mount St. Helens

First Lt. Brian Yang was last seen Sunday, July 18 around 12 p.m. at the Coldwater Trail Head. Those with any information are asked to call 360-577-3092.

Police are searching for a hiker who went missing in the Coldwater area of Mount St. Helens this past Sunday.

First Lt. Brian Yang was last seen around 12 p.m. at the Coldwater Trail Head.

The Coldwater Trail is said to be a moderately trafficked difficult trail for hikers, scaling roughly 11.6 miles, according to AllTrails.

He was last seen wearing a blue vest and either a black or red t-shirt, with black or red shorts and blue shoes, according to a Facebook post by Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office. The message was re-shared by Joint Base Lewis-McChord who expressed concern in finding the 25-year old lieutenant.

We are aware of 1LT Yang’s absence and are actively engaged in the search. If anyone has any information about 1LT Yang's whereabouts, we ask that you immediately contact the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office who is leading the search. We welcome any support to find our Soldier. pic.twitter.com/ths4qcql44 — I Corps (@I_Corps) July 21, 2021

"We are aware of First Lieutenant Yang’s absence and are actively engaged in the search,” said I Corps public affairs officer Col. Joey Sullinger.

Yang was first presumed missing after he didn’t show up to work on Monday morning, which is “very unlike Brian,” his sister Sheila Lor shared in her own Facebook post.

Yang is described to be 5 feet 8 inches tall with a “fit build.”

In a military search party, his car was found parked near Mount St. Helens.

He currently lives in an apartment in Tacoma, about a two and a half hour drive from the hiking trail.

“Please pray for my brother!! We’ve been so worried about him and hope that he can return home to us safe and sound!!” said Lor.

🚨 Brian Yaj is missing 🚨 Everyone, this is my younger brother, Brian. He’s currently in the military and lives in... Posted by Sheila Lor on Tuesday, July 20, 2021