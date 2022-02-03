Missing 13-year-old found by Spokane deputies

The girl was last seen walking northbound from Northwood Middle School.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Update: The girl has been located by deputies.

Original story:

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing and vulnerable 13-year-old girl. According to SCSO, the girl has autism.

A public safety alert was sent out to local phones in the area.

Deputies said the girl was last seen walking northbound from Northwood Middle School. She was wearing dark blue track pants, a maroon jacket and a black mask. She has short black hair, glasses and is very thing, according to SCSO.