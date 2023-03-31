Spokane Police looking for missing 12-year-old boy

Police are asking for help to find the boy who ran away from his home last night and has not been seen since.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are asking the public to help in the search for a missing 12-year-old boy in the Hillyard area.

Police said Mathias ran away from his home on East Columbia Avenue near North Market Street around 5:00 on Thursday night. He has not been seen or heard from since.

Police shared a photo of Mathias. They said his blonde hair is currently a bit longer than it is in the photo. He is approximately 5’7” and weighs about 115 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black and white tiger print sweatshirt, black jeans with holes, and multi-color Nike shoes.

Police ask if you see Mathias to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference case #2023-20059461.

This is a developing story. KREM 2 News will update this article as we learn new information.

