Miners trapped underground in Wallace since Wednesday due to power outage

A representative for Galena Mine Complex said the miners are not in danger and have access to fresh air, food and water.

WALLACE, Idaho — Miners have been trapped underground in Wallace, Idaho, since Wednesday due to power outages caused by a deadly windstorm.

A representative for the Galena Mine Complex told KREM 2's Nicole Hernandez that the miners are not in danger and have access to food, fresh air and water. Some people made the trek out but that's difficult to do because it's a shaft mine.

The representative for the mine would not confirm how many people remain trapped underground. Staff are in contact with the miners.

The miners have been underground for about 24 hours after areas throughout the Inland Northwest lost power early Wednesday morning. Avista gave the mine an estimated restoration time of 5 a.m., the representative said, but the entire town of Wallace was still in the dark as of 5:30 a.m. on Thursday.

KREM has reached out to a spokesperson with Avista for more information but has not received a response.

Avista told customers on Wednesday that they should prepare for "prolonged outages," adding that some people may be without power for multiple days. At the height of the storm, about 103,000 households were without power.

Two people were killed by fallen trees during the windstorm on Wednesday..

A woman died after a tree fell on her car on Spokane's South Hill on Wednesday morning and a Post Falls man, 59, was also killed when a tree hit his car while he was driving on Highway 97 in North Idaho.