Millions in federal funding coming to rural areas to help with high-speed internet, including Idaho

MIDVALE, Idaho — The rural areas of Idaho tend to be less populated, which can sometimes mean the internet service can be spotty; but getting faster internet access is soon dialing up in rural parts of the Gem state.

The Biden-Harris Administration announced $401 million dollars for high-speed internet access in rural areas, including Idaho. Idaho and Arizona are receiving a $10.6 million dollar Reconnect Program loan to deploy a fiber-to-home network, according to the USDA Rural Development.

“These ReConnect Program investments will be a major boost to small businesses that want to grow,” USDA Rural Development Idaho State Director Rudy Soto said. “They’ll assist communities in recruiting and retaining employees and help rural residents needing better access to educational and health care services. Elmore, Blaine, Custer, and Boise counties will soon connect to high-speed internet.”

That means people who live in those areas will see faster, more reliable internet services.

“Roughly one-third of it [will] be spent in Idaho,” said John Stuart, the CEO of MTE Communications, which provides services to some rural communities. MTE Communications is based in Midvale.

“We currently have been installing fiber overlaying the old copper facilities that were there with fiber to the home, and this particular loan in the Reconnect Three project area will complete that or hopes are to complete that throughout that entire area,” Stuart said.

The USDA Rural Development adds, this investment will connect 455 people, 39 businesses and 69 farms to high-speed internet in Elmore, Blaine, Custer and Boise counties.

“Sometimes it takes longer than we would like and certainly longer than our customers would like. but we're working as diligently as we can to get that service to people so that they have that access that everyone else in the nation should have,” Stuart said.

The Department will make additional investments later this summer for rural high-speed internet, including ReConnect Program funding from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The program will provide a historic $65 billion investment to expand affordable, high-speed internet to all communities across the U.S.

