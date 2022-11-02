Meridian High School student dies after being hit by pickup

The student was hit Wednesday morning at Ten Mile Road and Pine Avenue.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A Meridian High School student died Wednesday after being hit while walking across Ten Mile Road.

The student was struck by a blue GMC pickup truck at Ten Mile Road and Pine Avenue at about 7:40 a.m. and later died at the scene, a spokesperson for the City of Meridian said.

Meridian Police said the driver of the pickup truck was headed north and the student was crossing Ten Mile from the east side to the west.

Meridian Police said the victim was 16 years old. The family has been notified, but the coroner has not yet released the teen's name.

The driver of the pickup was not injured. Police continue to investigate, and have not yet issued any citations or made any arrests.

The intersection of Ten Mile and Pine was still closed as of 11:45 a.m., and was expected to be closed for some time.

Watch more Local News: