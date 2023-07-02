Menus released for Inlander Restaurant Week 2023

Start making plans now for Inland Restaurant Week. More than 110 local restaurants will offer special menus from Feb. 23 - March 4.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SPOKANE, Wash. — It's time to start making your reservations as Inlander Restaurant Week has revealed the menus for this year's event.

This year's event includes more than 110 restaurants in Spokane, eastern Washington, and north Idaho. Each restaurant is offering special three-course meals with a set price of $25, $35, or $45.

Inlander Restaurant Week runs from Feb. 23-March 4, 2023.

Menus are available online now, and searchable by neighborhood, cuisine, and price.

Menus are also available in a printed guide. It can be found at:

STCU branches

Participating restaurants

Inlander Community Centers, located within 50 regional grocery stores including Rosauers, Yoke’s, Safeway, Albertson’s, and Super One

The official event guide will also be inserted in the Feb. 23 edition of the Inlander.

Restaurants participating in Inlander Restaurant Week

1898 Public House - North Spokane

315 Cuisine - Coeur d’Alene

Ambrosia Bistro & Wine Bar - Spokane Valley

Anthony’s at Spokane Falls - Downtown Spokane

Baba - Downtown Spokane

Backyard Public House - Downtown Spokane

Bangkok Thai - Spokane Valley, South Spokane, Downtown Spokane

Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery - Coeur d’Alene

Bark, A Rescue Pub - Downtown Spokane

Beverly’s - Coeur d’Alene

Black Pearl Casino and Restaurant - Spokane Valley

Cascadia Public House - North Spokane

The Cedars Floating Restaurant - Coeur d’Alene

Centennial Restaurant - Downtown Spokane

CHAPS - Downtown Spokane

Chinook Restaurant Crafted by Chef Adam Hegsted - Worley

Clinkerdagger - Downtown Spokane

Cochinito Taqueria - Downtown Spokane

Collective Kitchen - Coeur d’Alene

Cosmic Cowboy - Coeur d’Alene

Cranberry Road Winery - Coeur d’Alene

d’Bali Asian Bistro - Airway Heights

Das Stein Haus - North Spokane

de España - Downtown Spokane

De Leon’s Taco & Bar - North Spokane, South Spokane

The District Bar - Downtown Spokane

Dockside - Coeur d’Alene

Downriver Grill - North Spokane

Dry Fly Distilling - Downtown Spokane

Durkin’s Liquor Bar - Downtown Spokane

East Pan Asian Cuisine - Airway Heights

Feast World Kitchen - Downtown Spokane

The Flying Goat - North Spokane

Française - South Spokane

Gander & Ryegrass - Downtown Spokane

Gilded Unicorn - Downtown Spokane

Hay J’s Bistro - Liberty Lake

Heritage Bar & Kitchen - Downtown Spokane

Hogwash Whiskey Den - Downtown Spokane

Honey Eatery & Social Club - Coeur d’Alene

HUNT - Downtown Spokane

Inland Pacific Kitchen - Downtown Spokane

Iron Goat Brewing Taproom & Kitchen - Downtown Spokane

Italian Kitchen - Downtown Spokane

Kasa Restaurant & Taphouse - Downtown Spokane

Kismet - North Spokane

Kuni’s Thai Kitchen - North Spokane

Latah Bistro - South Spokane

Left Bank Wine Bar - Downtown Spokane

Legends of Fire - Airway Heights

Little Noodle and Itty-Bitty Buddha - North Spokane

Longhorn Barbecue - Airway Heights, Spokane Valley

Mac Daddy’s - North Spokane

MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub - South Spokane

Mamma Mia’s Italian Restaurant - North Spokane

Max at Mirabeau - Spokane Valley

The Melting Pot - Downtown

Mossuto’s Italian - North Spokane

Mustard Seed - North Spokane

The New 63 Social House & Eatery - Downtown Spokane

North Hill On Garland Restaurant - North Spokane

Nudo Ramen House - Downtown Spokane, North Spokane

O’Doherty’s Irish Grille - Downtown Spokane

Osprey Restaurant & Bar - Downtown Spokane

Outsider - North Spokane

Palm Court Grill - Downtown Spokane

Piccolo - Liberty Lake

Post Street Ale House - Downtown Spokane

Prohibition Gastropub - North Spokane

Purgatory Craft Beer & Whiskey Bar - Downtown Spokane

Red Tail Grill - Worley

Republic Kitchen + Taphouse - Post Falls

Republic Pi - South Spokane

RUINS - Downtown Spokane

Rüt Bar & Kitchen - South Spokane

Safari Room Fresh Grill and Bar - Downtown Spokane

Satay Bistro - Coeur d’Alene

Scratch Restaurant - Downtown Spokane

The Screaming Yak - North Spokane

Shawn O’Donnell’s American Grill & Irish Pub - Downtown Spokane

SmokeRidge BBQ - Spokane Valley

Spencer’s for Steak & Chops - Downtown Spokane

SteamPlant Restaurant & Brew Pub - Downtown Spokane

Steelhead Bar & Grille - Downtown Spokane

Sweet Lou’s Restaurant & Taphouse - Coeur d’Alene

Table 13 Restaurant - Downtown Spokane

Tavolàta - Downtown Spokane

Terraza Waterfront Cafe - Coeur d’Alene

Thai Bamboo - Coeur d’Alene, North Spokane, South Spokane, Spokane Valley

Three Pea k s Kitchen + Bar - Airway Heights

s Kitchen + Bar - Airway Heights Tito’s Italian Grill - Coeur d’Alene

Tomato Street - North Spokane

True Legends Grill - Liberty Lake

Twigs - Downtown Spokane, North Spokane, South Spokane, Spokane Valley

Vicino Pizza - Coeur d’Alene

Victory Burger - Downtown Spokane

Vieux Carre NOLA Kitchen - Downtown Spokane

Vine & Olive - Coeur d’Alene

Wiley’s Downtown Bistro - Downtown Spokane

Zona Blanca Ceviche Bar - Downtown

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.