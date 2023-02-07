Menus released for Inlander Restaurant Week 2023

Start making plans now for Inland Restaurant Week. More than 110 local restaurants will offer special menus from Feb. 23 - March 4.

SPOKANE, Wash. — It's time to start making your reservations as Inlander Restaurant Week has revealed the menus for this year's event.

This year's event includes more than 110 restaurants in Spokane, eastern Washington, and north Idaho. Each restaurant is offering special three-course meals with a set price of $25, $35, or $45.

Inlander Restaurant Week runs from Feb. 23-March 4, 2023.

Menus are available online now, and searchable by neighborhood, cuisine, and price.

Menus are also available in a printed guide. It can be found at:

STCU branches

Participating restaurants

Inlander Community Centers, located within 50 regional grocery stores including Rosauers, Yoke’s, Safeway, Albertson’s, and Super One

Restaurants participating in Inlander Restaurant Week