Mental health awareness: Exploring the struggles, perceptions, helpful tools

Mental health struggles look different for everyone. Four Washington residents sat down and opened up about their experiences.

SEATTLE — Mental health looks different for everyone.

People have different struggles, diagnoses and ways to cope. A few Seattle residents sat down with KING 5 and opened up about their experiences.

James Moran has dealt with bipolar disorder, depression, anxiety and PTSD over the past several years.

He believes a lot of the stigma surrounding mental health comes down to the perception that emotion is a weakness.

"I feel like a lot of people can't express that or don't feel comfortable expressing that," Moran said.

Robin Held is a grief counselor. She has seen many patients who associate with that belief.

"We're such a culture of 'brightsiders,' right?" Held said. "Like, 'Be happy, go on, it's gonna be okay. At least it wasn't so bad.' It was without being able to be with people through the nuances of all their feelings, that takes bravery and vulnerability to open up about how hurt your heart is, or want to heal."

Tim Dean has struggled with PTSD and said a common misconception he hears about mental illness is that it has a "certain look."

There are a variety of things that can help someone struggling with their mental health. Help can look like medicine, treatment and finding a supportive community.

"Since I came to Seattle, I have found a community," said Shawn K Ah Sing-Bombard. "I found people that accept me for who I am. And I accept them for who they are and forming that bond, that friendship, that trust, which for me is not easy."

Held said being there is one of the most important things someone can do if their friend or loved one is struggling.

"Just be with your person in their pain," Held said. "Don't try and ease the pain. Be with them. Just fully be with them. Let them know that they can trust you in their darkness, as well as in their light."

KING 5 asked the group to fill in the blank. I struggle with mental illness, but I am more than that. I am:

"Worthy of love, honor and respect," Dean said.

"A work in progress," Sing-Bombard said. "I am a human being."