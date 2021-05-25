Memorial for George Floyd being held in Riverfront Park one year after his murder

The memorial will take place at 7 p.m. Organizers ask that attendees bring candles and chalk.

SPOKANE, Wash — A memorial is being held at the Pavilion in Riverfront Park Tuesday night to mourn the life of George Floyd, who was killed one year ago by a Minnesota police officer.

The memorial will take place at 7 p.m. Organizers ask that attendees bring candles and chalk. They also said people should “be ready to hold space and reflect on another year of unjust murders at the hands of police.” Similar memorials are being held in cities across the country.

Organizers said the event will be peaceful and masks are required.

Floyd died on May 25, 2020 after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for more than nine minutes, while Floyd repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe. His death sparked months of nationwide protests focused on racism and a renewed debate over police reform in the U.S. Chauvin was convicted last month on multiple charges stemming from Floyd’s death.