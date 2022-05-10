Special memorial service honors fallen Washington state officers

SPOKANE, Wash. — A special memorial service was held to honor fallen Washington State officers on Tuesday, May 10.
The event, known as the 34th Annual Anniversary Ceremony, started at 11:30 a.m. and honored 349 officers killed in the line of duty, along with 26 K-9 officers.
Six additional officers were honored today in the ceremony, as all of them passed away last year.
The additional officers are:
- Police Officer Alexandra B. Harris, Seattle PD, E.O.W. 06/13/2021
- Gabriel Forrest, E.O.W. 06/17/2021, a WA State Dept. of Corrections Officer - Stafford Corrections Center.
- Detective Jeremy Brown, Clark County SO, E.O.W. 07/23/2021
- Officer Jonathan M. Gumm E.O.W. 07/29/2021 - Joint Base Lewis McChord Police (Federal Agency)
- Correctional Officer Darryl “Scout” Goodrich, Jr. E.O.W. 08/20/2021 - Stafford Creek Corrections Center
- Detective Eric Gunderson, E.O.W. 09/26/2021, Washington State Patrol