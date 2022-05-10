Special memorial service honors fallen Washington state officers

Six additional officers were honored today in the ceremony, as all of them passed away last year.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A special memorial service was held to honor fallen Washington State officers on Tuesday, May 10.

The event, known as the 34th Annual Anniversary Ceremony, started at 11:30 a.m. and honored 349 officers killed in the line of duty, along with 26 K-9 officers.

Six additional officers were honored today in the ceremony, as all of them passed away last year.

The additional officers are: