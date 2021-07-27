Medical Lake house fire leaves two homes destroyed

Fire officials believe the fire started in one home and jumped to the other, destroying both homes.

MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — Fire crews are cleaning up the scene of a fire that destroyed two homes in Medical Lake on Tuesday afternoon.

Spokane County Fire District 3 and 10 responded to the scene of a structure fire in the area of 500 East Campbell Street. Photos and videos from residents in the area show a one story home engulfed in flames.

Officials believe the fire began in the first home and jumped to the next, completely destroying both structures. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.