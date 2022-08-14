Mead School Board to discuss critical race theory, gender identity policies Monday

The Mead School board to discuss new policy for teaching students about critical race theory and banning some books that address LGBTQ+ topics on Monday.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Mead School board is set to discuss new policy for teaching students about critical race theory and banning some books that address LGBTQ+ topics in elementary schools at its meeting on Monday.

Mead School Board Director Michael Cannon has introduced a policy that sets parameters for discussing critical race theory in class. Part of that policy says the following statements should not be made in classroom discussion, except in age-appropriate settings where there can be more than one perspective.

· One race or sex is inherently superior to another race or sex

· The United States is fundamentally racist or sexist

· Any individual should feel guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress on account of their race or sex

Spokane NAACP President Kiantha Duncan shared concerns about the policy in a Facebook live. “Not having it in your schools, not talking about what actually happened does not mean that it didn’t happen,” Duncan said.