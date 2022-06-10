Mead School District moving graduation ceremonies to Spokane Arena amid rainy weather

The Mead School District announced a last-minute change in the graduation ceremony venue, which is scheduled to take place on Saturday.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Because scattered showers are expected to persist throughout the weekend in Spokane and with Saturday morning expected to be the wettest time frame, Mead School District announced its plans to move its graduation ceremony location.

Mead High School and Mt. Spokane High School will be celebrating the class of 2022 at the Spokane Arena this year instead of the school's Union Stadium.

The Mead School District has secured the Spokane Arena for both graduation ceremonies. The venue change won't affect the original time and date of the ceremonies that are scheduled for Saturday, June 11. Mt. Spokane High School graduations will be taking place at 1 p.m., and Mead High School graduations will start at 6 p.m.

The decision to move the graduation ceremonies from the Union Stadium to the Spokane Arena came after rainy weather conditions were predicted in the forecast, according to a statement from the district.

School staff organizing the graduations are preparing contingency plans with the goal of delivering the best graduation scenario for the graduates and their families, according to the statement.

School administration staff from each high school are working on compiling the ceremony timing, drop-offs, lineup locations, and processional logistics for distribution to each group.