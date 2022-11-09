Over 150 local vendors, Etsy artisans coming to Mead Bandwagon Annual Craft Fair

The craft fair will be held at Mead High School on Saturday and Sunday. The entry cost is $2 per person.

MEAD, Spokane — More than 175 local vendors and Etsy artisans will attend the Mead Bandwagon Annual Craft Fair this weekend.

Mead has been doing the winter craft fair for more than 20 years, but this is the first year that the fair will bring in Etsy artists. It is promising a big variety of quality handmade products.

"There will honestly be something for everyone, and it is a great time to think about Christmas gifts as that time of the year is right around the corner," Gemma Bright, Mead Fair Craft executive committee member, said.

Some of the products people can find at the fair include the following:

Vintage clothing

Metal and wood products

Clay and metal jewelry

Plants and different products for plant lovers

Candles and bath products

Mead specific bracelets and products

Fiber and textile handmade

Food, a coffee truck, a photo booth trailer, and kettle corn

The craft fair will support the Mead High School Band & Color Guard. It will be held at Mead High School, located at 302 W Hastings Rd., on Saturday Nov. 12, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday Nov. 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The entry fee is $2 per person.

