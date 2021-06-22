McCain Foods offering $5,000 relocation bonus for new employees

They plan to hire 80 employees at their Othello plant.

OTHELLO, Wash. — McCain foods announced Thursday that they plan to hire 80 employees at their Othello plant.

The 80 employees would fully staff the plant's new 170,000-square-foot-expansion.

In order to fill the positions, McCain foods is holding three hiring events on June 22, 24, and 26 in Moses Lake, WA. Individuals can expect to start working between June and August.

During the hiring events, prospective employees can apply and interview for the positions. Additionally, thy will learn about the company and learn about career development and growth.

The positions are offering full benefits and a $5,000 relocation bonus for select roles.

McCain Foods manufacturers frozen potato products and supplies french fries, potato specialties, appetizers and desserts to retail and foodservice customers.

“McCain Foods has a rich history of producing high quality food right here in Othello and the state of Washington, and that’s a direct result of the local talent that we are able bring into our plant,” said Tiffiny Hollingsworth, Manager, McCain Foods Othello. “Our recent plant expansion significantly expanded our production capacity and we’re looking for more local residents to join our McCain family here in Othello.”

Masks and social distancing will be required and prospective employees will be checked in at the front of the event to participate in a COVID-19 screening and temperature check.

Here are the times for the hiring events:

Date: Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Time(s): 8:30 - 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Location: WorkSource Central Basin, 309 E 5th Ave, Moses Lake, WA 98837



Date: Thursday, June 24, 2021

Time(s): 3 - 7 p.m.

Location: WorkSource Central Basin, 309 E 5th Ave, Moses Lake, WA 98837

Date: Saturday, June 26, 2021

Time(s): 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Location: WorkSource Central Basin, 309 E 5th Ave, Moses Lake, WA 98837

