Fire destroys former elementary school in SeaTac

Fire crews responded to a 2-alarm fire at the former Maywood Elementary School site in SeaTac Tuesday night. The school has been closed to students since the 1970s.

SEATAC, Wash. — Multiple fire departments responded to a fire at the former site of Maywood Elementary School in SeaTac late Tuesday night.

The former school, located on the 1400 block of S 200th St, was a surplus property of the Highline School District and has been closed to students since the 1970s. The district said the property was sold to Bridge Development in Sept. 2021.

Fire crews responded to the 2-alarm fire around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday. The fire was still burning as of 7:15 a.m.

Puget Sound Fire said crews started attacking the fire with an offensive strategy but had to switch to a defensive fire attack due to the intensity of the fire.

Crews on scene said the fire had a “fairly good head start” before first responders were able to arrive.

S 200th St is closed in the area of 14th Ave S while crews battle the blaze.

The fire was contained to just one building. It is unknown if anyone was inside the building when the fire started.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown. Puget Sound Fire said no firefighters have been injured.

The property was set to be replaced by an industrial building complex.

Fire crews have now been at this for more than 8 hours. I spoke to a man who lives across the street who said homeless individuals have been in and out for years sleeping in the old elementary school. He said several people have scraped materials from the building late at night. pic.twitter.com/jMWfeNHP5L — Kierra Elfalan (@KierraElfalanTV) February 16, 2022

