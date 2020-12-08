'We're hiring': Spokane Mayor invites officers laid off in other cities to come work at the Spokane Police Department

Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward posted the invitation to out-of-work officers on her Facebook page Tuesday night.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward is inviting officers who were laid off in other cities that downsized their departments to come work in Spokane.

"Other cities have taken a much swifter, more aggressive approach that has abruptly displaced officers and downsized departments," Woodward wrote on her Facebook Tuesday night. "To officers who have lost jobs, Spokane has a message for you: we're hiring."

Most recently, the Seattle City Council voted to cut the city's police budget as a part of police reform efforts in the city, which could result in job losses for 100 officers.

"We are looking for people who will put safety at the center of all of our efforts. The safety of our community, people officers encounter, and our officers who are part of those interactions," Woodward wrote.

Woodward also talked about the city's ongoing conversations surrounding police reform.

"We're approaching the reform discussion a little differently than most," Woodward wrote.

On August 6, Mayor Woodward, Spokane Police Chief Craig Miedl, and select city council members held a press conference to declare their intention to hold formalized talks on police reform, but no concrete policies were outlined.