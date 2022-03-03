Mayor McLean responds to threats made on Idaho lawmakers

"As a public servant of 20 years, I'm incredibly disheartened to see good people stepping down from public service because of these impacts."

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Mayor Lauran McLean released a statement in response to the recent threats made to Idaho lawmakers and the continued rise of extremism in the state on Thursday, March 3.

"As a public servant of 20 years, I'm incredibly disheartened to see good people stepping down from public service because of the impacts that threats – very real threats – have on their sense of security, on their families, on their ability to serve their communities and fulfill their duties." Mayor McLean said in her statement.

There have been a number of lawmakers who have stepped down recently, citing threats made to themselves or their families as a partial reason for resigning.

"It's painful to see concern and fear on the faces of staff who, while so committed to serving the city they love, have been exposed to escalating cruelty for nearly two years," McLean continued.

McLean says that while it's troubling to see so many stepping down, she also understands their reasoning in doing so.

"I understand the decision to leave public office because I still feel intensely the fear, frustration, and helplessness of watching my two children quietly take in news of thwarted threats against me and learning that they, too, were being targeted and tracked online," McLean said. "A parent's dearest wish is to keep their kids safe and sound and far away from the worst the world has to offer."

McLean has also been the target of many of these threats and says she now has to be escorted by security, losing the freedom, privacy, and ease of movement she once had. She says this has disrupted many parts of her daily life, like not being able to disclose travel plans ahead of time, sharing details of her family life, or going for an early morning run alone on the Boise trails as she's done for 24 years.

"It's incredibly difficult to talk about the more sinister thwarted plots and serious threats I've received because it makes it more real, as if it's happening all over again – and as I write this, I once again see the briefings, the photos of perpetrators and evidence, my kids' faces, my husband's fear," McLean said in her statement.

Despite the threats, Mayor McLean says they won't allow that to deter them from their responsibilities as lawmakers.

"But it's my belief in our community, in each of us, that strengthens my resolve," McLean said. "I won't let bullying tactics, however serious, keep me from doing the job Boiseans elected me to do. And I will never stand for tactics meant to hurt and bully others. Our community is strong, welcoming, committed to each other, and resilient. I'm proud – and grateful – as ever to be your mayor."

