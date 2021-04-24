Mass Action Against Police Brutality hosts march at Riverfront Park Saturday

MAAPB says they will march to remember those lost to police brutality.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Mass Action Against Police Brutality (MAAPB) is hosting a march on Saturday to remember those lost to police brutality.

According to a Facebook event post by MAAPB, the march will begin at 3 p.m. at Riverfront Park. There, attendees will hear testimonies from family and friends who have been directly impacted by police violence. In addition to listening to speakers, those at the event have a goal to push the opening of all cases of police brutality. They are demanding accountability. The event is expected to end at 5 p.m.

MAAPB is a campaign to prosecute the police and jail those who are guilty, open all past cases of police brutality, and end the harassment of victims and witnesses.

In the Facebook post, the organizer said that national cases bring awareness to police brutality, but they will also remember those in the Inland Northwest who have been impacted.

They urge anyone who has been impacted by police brutality to attend the event and tell their story.