SPOKANE, Wash. — A march and rally in downtown Spokane will honor the life and legacy of Civil Rights activist Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday.

The annual MLK Day Unity Rally begins at 10 a.m. at the Spokane Convention Center, followed by a march through downtown. It is set to end at about noon.

City of Spokane elected officials and employees will take part in the event.

A resource fair at the Convention Center will run from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday.

Hundreds of people attended last year’s march as it made its way through downtown Spokane.

Those who plan to head downtown on Monday will not need to plug parking meters.

Several rallies over the weekend preceded the MLK Day Unity Rally and March.

Despite the snow, hundreds of people gathered in downtown Spokane on Saturday for the fourth annual Women’s March and the Fifth Annual Walk for Life Northwest.

