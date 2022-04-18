Marshawn Lynch, Macklemore join Seattle Kraken ownership group

The star Seahawks player and Grammy-winning artist announced they are joining the team's ownership with just a couple of weeks left in the season.

SEATTLE — Marshawn Lynch and Macklemore are joining the Seattle Kraken's investment group.

It is a move that has been in the works for weeks and gives an added splash to the franchise in the last few weeks of the inaugural season.

Lynch and Macklemore had pre-taped videos of the two of them on or near a Zamboni at the Northgate Kraken Community IcePlex in advance of the Monday morning announcement.

Lynch will work with the team’s "Hockey is for Everyone" campaign and will work with the team to plan events focused on young people and community activism, according to a release.

Macklemore is set to work with the team and arena to produce music events that serve the community and engage with fans. He will also partner with the team for an annual Bogey Boys and Seattle Kraken Golf tournament, the release said.

The terms of their investment were not disclosed, but because of the structure of the Seattle Hockey Partners, it means they will also have a small piece of Climate Pledge Arena and the American Hockey League's Coachella Valley Firebirds, which begin play next year. That point was confirmed via Oak View Group CEO Tim Leiweke in a tweet, saying, “And of Climate Pledge Arena as well. Welcome to the most beautiful arena in the world partners. So Mack, when you breaking in the new place?”

Lynch is a Seattle Seahawks player who was part of the franchise’s heralded run to two Super Bowls. He has diversified his interests in the years after his playing career ended. Macklemore has been a global phenomenon after he exploded a decade ago. He previously bought into Major League Soccer's Seattle Sounders FC.

