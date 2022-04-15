Mariners fans welcome new inexpensive 'value menu' to T-Mobile Park

After decades of expensive stadium food prices, the Mariners jumping on a new trend: Cheap food.

SEATTLE — Moments before the gates open for the Mariner’s first game of the season and the energy is palpable.

“You look around and I don’t know if it’s opening day or post-pandemic but there is tons of people here. I think the nostalgia of them last year almost making it to the playoffs is bringing a lot of people out here now – we see a lot of cash flowing inside,” said Bill Donald.

For fans there is much to celebrate. Yes, baseball is back. But it’s also the first full Major League Baseball season in two years and it comes at T-Mobile Park with no pandemic era restrictions.

“We haven’t been to a Mariner’s game in almost three years and we’re huge fans,” said Jennifer Donald.

The Donald family from Cashmere, Washington came prepared. Jennifer packed a purse full of essentials.

“We have jackets here because it’s going to be chilly. I have a blanket because I’m always cold we have a few water bottles for later,” she continued.

One thing fans may not be prepared for: After decades of stadium food prices, the Mariners jumping on a new trend. A value menu that is CHEAP by anyone’s definition!

The $3 items are:

Junior dog

Value nacho

3 oz peanuts

85 oz popcorn

Red Vines

12 oz bottled water

16 oz refillable fountain soda

The new, so called “value-centric” menu comes as record inflation is pushing up the cost of almost everything, from used cars to baby formula.

“We don’t go to movie theaters very often because it’s so expensive for four of us to go it’s almost $50 to get in and $50 for snacks. That’s a big night out,” Donald said.