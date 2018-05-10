Cannabis-infused candies may begin disappearing from shelves next year as a result of the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board’s reevaluation of all edible marijuana products, the board announced at a meeting this week.

The reevaluation of these products is a response to numerous complaints the board received recently from stakeholders and the public. The complaints mainly focus on candies currently sold in the state’s pot shops that could be enticing to kids.

The law currently states, “Marijuana-infused products that are especially appealing to children are prohibited. Marijuana-infused edible products such as, but not limited to, gummy candies, lollipops, cotton candy, or brightly colored products are prohibited.”

The board announced at a meeting Wednesday that it found some of the previously approved edible products met the definition of “especially appealing to children.” Those products include hard candy of any style, shape or size, tarts, fruit chews, jellies and all gummy-type products.

The criteria the board used while evaluating whether a candy met that standard include the “appearance,” “color,” and “similarity to commercially available products that are marketed towards and are especially appealing to children.”

Not all edibles are in danger of being discontinued though – allowable infused products include beverages, baked goods, capsules, chips, crackers, sauces, spices and tinctures. There are also allowable infused products with limitations on appearance such as chocolate, cookies, caramels and mints.

All production of products that met the “especially appealing to children” standard is expected to stop if the board chooses to move forward. Sellers would also be expected to sell their existing inventory by April 3, 2019. Processors and retailers who don't sell the products by that date should follow the marijuana waste requirements in WAC 314-55-097.

© 2018 KREM