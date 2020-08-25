March planned in Spokane after Wisconsin police shooting of Jacob Blake

The #MarchForJacobBlake event is set to begin at Riverfront Park's Red Wagon on Sunday afternoon.

Editor's note: Above video shows a protest in Wisconsin over the police shooting of Jacob Blake

SPOKANE, Wash. – A march is planned on Sunday afternoon in downtown Spokane for Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The southeastern Wisconsin city became the nation's latest flashpoint in a summer of racial unrest after cellphone footage of police shooting Blake as he leaned into his SUV — apparently while three of his children were sitting in the vehicle — circulated widely on social media. The 29-year-old was hospitalized in serious condition.

The #MarchForJacobBlake event in Spokane is expected to begin at 2 p.m. at Riverfront Park's Red Wagon. Fifty-six people have said on Facebook that they will attend the march, which is organized by Occupy Spokane, Stronger Together Spokane and a handful of other activist groups, with nearly 300 who are interested as of Tuesday morning.

A vehicle procession will also be held for those who need to socially distance, according to the event's description. Organizers are asking participants to wear masks.

Police in the former auto manufacturing center of 100,000 people midway between Milwaukee and Chicago said they were responding to a call about a domestic dispute. They did not say whether Blake was armed or why police opened fire, they released no details on the domestic dispute, and they did not immediately disclose the race of the three officers at the scene.

The man who claimed to have made the video said that he saw Blake scuffling with three officers and heard them yell, “Drop the knife! Drop the knife!" before the gunfire erupted. He said he didn't see a knife in Blake's hands.

Blake's father told the Chicago Sun-Times that his son has “eight holes” in his body and is paralyzed from the waist down, though doctors don't know if the paralysis will be permanent.

The march in Spokane comes after protesters gathered at the Spokane County Courthouse on Sunday in support of defunding the police. About 150 counter-protesters rallied in support of local law enforcement.

The rally was mostly calm until protesters and counter-protesters started exchanging insults.

In recent months, protesters in Spokane have also rallied against a training from the founder of "Killology Research Group" that is planned for Spokane County Sheriff's deputies and police brutality following the shooting deaths of Black men and women nationwide.

The Spokane Police Department announced in mid-June that it had arrested a total of 23 people in relation to the May 31 unrest that followed a peaceful protest downtown over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.