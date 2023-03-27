March 31 is the deadline to remove studded tires in Washington state

Washington drivers must remove their studded tires before the deadline in order to avoid a $137 fine, which will be issued starting Friday, April 1.

WASHINGTON — Spring is here and with it comes the deadline to remove studded tires from your car by the end of March.

Drivers have until the end of the day on Friday, March 31 to remove the studded tires from their cars. Studded tires are legal in Washington state from Nov. 1 to March 31.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says drivers could face a potential fine of $137 if they don't remove the tires on the deadline. The fine could be issued by the Washington State Patrol (WSP) starting as soon as Saturday, April 1.

WSDOT maintenance operations manager James Morin said studded tires cause between $20 to $29 million in damage to state-owned roads in Washington each winter. City and county roads also get damaged.

“We urge motorists to explore all their traction options, including non-stud, winter-tread tires which are different from all–season tires. These tires are legal year-round and don’t damage our highways," Morin said.

State law gives WSDOT the authority to extend the use of studded tires deadline when weather circumstances call for it; most commonly, when a forecast indicates widespread snow and ice.

Although late season storms are possible in the mountain passes, there are no forecasted statewide conditions that would call for an extension to the deadline.

For mountain travel, WSDOT recommends drivers use approved traction tires and carry chains, if necessary. To check real-time road conditions, visit the WSDOT website here.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.