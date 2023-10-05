Manuel Ellis' family expected on the witness stand Thursday

After the defense completes cross-examination of a forensic video expert, Ellis' mother and sister are expected to testify next.

TACOMA, Wash. — Editor's note: This is a live, unedited feed. Viewer discretion is advised.

Manuel Ellis' mother and sister are expected to be the next people to testify in the trial of three Tacoma police officers accused of causing Ellis' death.

Ellis' mother and sister are expected to speak to Ellis' behavior and state of mind on the night he died. Prosecutors hope their testimony will help convince jurors that Ellis was not a threat. Defense attorneys argue that Ellis was high on meth, acting in a threatening manner, and refusing to comply with orders to stop resisting.

Ellis' mother, Marcia Carter-Patterson, had spoken with him via a FaceTime call the night he died. Carter-Patterson said Ellis was excited and happy about going to church and was telling her about his plans for the future. His sister, Monet Carter-Mixon, overheard the call and remembered both her mother and Ellis laughing before the conversation ended.

Officers Christopher Burbank, Matthew Collins and Timothy Rankine all face charges related to Ellis' death. Burbank and Collins are facing second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter charges. Rankine is charged with first-degree manslaughter.

To begin testimony Thursday, the defense is expected to complete their cross-examination of a forensic video expert called by the state. On Wednesday the expert, Grant Fredericks, went frame-by-frame through a video of the confrontation between police and Ellis that was shot by a bystander. Fredericks tracked the position of Ellis' hands as he was seemingly brought to the ground and put into a neck restraint by Collins, then Tased by Burbank.

Ellis had his hands in the air with his palms facing outward, at his neck where Collins was restraining him, and on the ground at different points in the confrontation. The defense has previously alleged that Ellis was uncompliant and fighting back against the officers during the confrontation.

At the beginning of Wednesday's cross-examination, the defense began to question what was seen in the videos presented by Fredericks. In-home surveillance footage that was also submitted into evidence by the state, the defense pointed out that it does not actually show the police officers arriving at the scene.

The trial is expected to last between eight and 12 weeks. Jury deliberations are anticipated to begin Dec. 4.

Background on the case

On March 3, 2020, Ellis was walking home when he stopped to speak with Tacoma Police Officers Burbank and Collins, who were in their patrol car, according to probable cause documents.

Witnesses said Ellis turned to walk away, but the officers got out of their car and knocked Ellis to his knees. All witnesses told investigators they did not see Ellis strike the officers.

Other responding officers told investigators that Burbank and Collins reported Ellis was “goin’ after a car” in the intersection and punched the patrol car's windows.

Witness video shows officers repeatedly hitting Ellis. Collins put Ellis into a neck restraint, and Burbank tasered Ellis’ chest, according to prosecutors.

Home security camera footage captured Ellis saying, “Can’t breathe, sir. Can’t breathe."

Rankine, who was the first backup officer to arrive, applied pressure to Ellis' back and held him in place while Ellis was "hogtied" with a hobble, according to documents.

When the fire department arrived, Ellis was “unconscious and unresponsive,” according to documents.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner ruled Ellis' death a homicide. According to the autopsy report, Ellis also had a fatal amount of methamphetamine in his system.